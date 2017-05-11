KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that no unauthorised person is allowed to enter the examination centers; no matter how much influential he may be, and that strict action would be taken against the violators.

He was talking to the media during his visit to Premier Boys College North Nazimabad here on Wednesday.

He said that due to efforts of Sindh CM, cheating in exams had reduced considerably, and now more than 90 percent students were solving their question papers themselves and were avoiding cheating.

The minister for education directed the police officers not to allow anyone to enter the college premises and take action against those who violated the instructions.

On this occasion, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar went round many rooms and inspected the ongoing exams there.

He asked the college administration to provide cold pure drinking water to the students, keeping in view the severe heat and also make suitable lighting arrangements in the rooms.

Raid on examination centre;

185 cell phones seized

APP adds from NAWABSHAH: District administration on Wednesday came down hard on the students involved in using unfair means in the examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and arrested four alleged impersonators.

The raid was conducted by a team led by Assistant Commissioner Dr Faisal Saleem at the examination centre of Khabbar Lakmir on a tip off.

The team also seized 185 mobile phones from the possession of candidates allegedly being used for solving the question papers.

The AC was of the view that copy culture had gripped the society like a contagious disease, “And all of us have to jointly struggle for the remedy.”

He said that copy culture in examinations was spreading speedily and measures were being taken to check it.

Polio task force to meet on May 11

Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has called the meeting of Task Force formed against Polio on May 11, 2017.

The meeting would review three-day polio campaign arrangements starting from May 15, 2017. The meeting would also judge the performance of polio teams during the last rounds.

The commissioner would also preside over a meeting the same day that would assess the ongoing development schemes in the division.

Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers of Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehroferoze and other districts would attend the meeting.