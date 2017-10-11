KARACHI - Bandits looted Rs0.3 million from a mosque here in Solder Bazaar on Tuesday. Police said that at least seven gunmen barged into Qadri Masjid located at Parsi Colony, Solder Bazaar within the limits of Nabi Bux police station.

“The robbers entered the mosque after climbing a wall. They also beat up its caretaker, Ghulam Nabi, when he offered resistance and held him hostage at gunpoint by tightening his hands with ropes. The intruders, however, later managed to escape after looting cash from the cupboard and a donation box in the mosque also took a repeater gun with them, which was meant for the security guard. SP Shahla Qureshi said that police initiated investigations when prayer leader Fariduddin Qadri informed it about the incident. Police officials said that statement of the caretaker had also been recorded while an FIR No 164/17 had been registered.

‘Robber’ critically injured in retaliatory firing

On the other hand, a suspected robber was critically wounded in a robbing bid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police officials said that unidentified armed robbers were busy looting a customs officer in Block 13-D in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

SHO Rashid Alvi said that the robbers attempted to escape when police personnel busy in routine patrolling reached the site. “During this, the customs officer opened fire at them as they were trying to flee,” the SHO said and added that one of the robbers was critically wounded while his accomplices managed to escape from the crime scene, leaving him in an injured condition. The officer further said that the police had recovered a pistol from his possession, adding that police had also recovered a CNIC bearing his name ‘Abdul Sattar’.

The SHO said that the CNIC recovered from the injured person’s possession was fake, as he was Afghan by origin.

Police have also approached NADRA for the verification of his CNIC. Case has been registered while further investigations are underway.