Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the promotion and posting of police officers convicted in Benazir Bhutto’s (BB) assassination case is an “ugly message” from Nawaz government to the people of Pakistan, especially the followers of BB.

It may be recalled here that SP Khurram Shahzad has been posted as SSP Special Branch Rawalpindi while DIG Saud Aziz has been given post-retirement promotion.

The PPP chairman said it was unfortunate and astonishing that Nawaz Sharif and his party were trying to hide behind the sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. “On the other hand, his federal and Punjab governments are promoting and posting the convicted police officials,” he regretted.

He accused the Punjab government of trying to influence the case by posting convicted police officials and delegating them such powers through which they could intimidate and threaten people connected to the proceedings.

Bilawal said that PPP had already challenged the verdict in BB’s assassination case in the courts despite the fact that Bhuttos had never got justice from them.

He said the message, which Nawaz and his party appears to have given, has rubbed salt into the wounds of PPP workers who revere BB as their role model.