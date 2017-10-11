KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday announced to form a monitoring committee to ensure transparency in the development work to be carried out in the city under Prime Minister’s Karachi Package.

Talking to media during his visit to various areas of District Central, the mayor said that the provincial government was creating hurdles in his way and wanted to prevent the local bodies from developing the mega city.

He assured that development work to be carried out in Karachi under the prime minister’s package would be completely transparent. “A special committee will monitor progress on these works from Governor’s House,” he said, and made it clear that the budget allocated for the purpose would not be allowed to be misused.

He said that number of proposed development schemes had been sent to Sindh chief minister.

Waseem declined that he took money from CM’s Sindh Package. “During the last one year, local bodies performed well and are still trying their best to facilitate the citizens despite the fact that the departments that fall in their jurisdiction were in worst condition when the local government took over,” he reminded.

He said that hitherto the issues directly related to the city were in provincial government’s hands, but now the situation had changed.

He vowed not to disappoint Karachiites further by making maximum efforts for the betterment of the city and its residents.

He further said that garbage lifting had started in various localities of the city, and a mechanism had been evolved to ensure clean Karachi in near future.

Waseem told media men that the water which had got accumulated in the basement of a supermarket in Liaquatabad had been drained out, and if KMC had not acted on time, the whole building would have collapsed.

Later, the mayor inspected the work underway to clean various nullas in District Central.