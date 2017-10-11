MIRPURKHAS: A supervisor at Primary Education Mirpurkhas was killed in a road accident near Khumbri Morr on Mirwah Gorchani-Mirpurkhas road in the limits of Mirwah Gorchani police on Tuesday.

As per reports, Niaz Leghari, a supervisor at primary education Mirpurkhas, was on his way back to his village that a speeding car hit his bike from the back side as a result of which he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Though driver of the car managed to flee from the spot, Mirwah Gorchani police impounded the car. The body of the deceased was brought to the mortuary of Civil Hospital and after the completion of legal formalities, was handed over to his heirs. Police have launched the hunt for the driver.