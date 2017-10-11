KARACHI - A conglomeration of German and Chinese firms has jointly offered the Sindh government three important health projects, including 200-bed cancer hospital, 200-bed Organ transplant hospitals and 30-50 bed emergency centre on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

This offer came in a joint meeting of the firms with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers and officials and representatives of RE Tech German Group and China Rainbow Investment Company (CRIIC).

The top management of both companies in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah jointly offered to launch three important health sector projects on BOT basis.

The projects are the State of the Art 200-hundred bed Cancer Hospital along with Proton Therapy. The other project is a High-End 200-Bed Organ Transplant Hospital and the third one is Emergency Center (30-50 bed Hospital) along with Trauma Center with the support of Air Ambulance. This would be the first ever project in Pakistan, if approved.

It may be noted that these Emergency centres to be established on district level will be available for the local population meant for basic treatment will be made available to the local population. Normally, they have to visit the big town or the main city.

Once these centres are made functional, the patient load will be reduced in government hospital in the main cities as the same will be handled by these centres.

High-end Ambulance Service, once these centres are established in Sindh they will be supported/connected by State of the Art ambulance service with trained and qualified manpower with the supervision of German experts.

They offered to revamp and upgrade complete Health system in the province on international standards.

The chief minister said that he has declared emergency in health and education sectors. “We have achieved some results in health sector and striving for more and best results,” he said. He directed health department to have a meeting with them and discuss the projects and priorities them and the work out modus operandi how they can be implemented and put up the proposal along with recommendations.

SUSTAINABALE FARMING

The same firms also jointly gave a proposal to the provincial government for introduction of Sustainable Farming Eco-System in the province.

The proposal was discussed in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House.

The chief minister was given a presentation in which it was said that they jointly want to introduce sustainable Forming Eco-system for producing Poultry, Beef Cattle, Goat/Sheep meats and Dairy Cows. The firm has expertise to develop and execute a complete integrated Farming System, with a Farm to Fork business model in the province to meet both domestic and global lucrative markets.

This would be holistic integrated projects with vertical and horizontal integration. The Farm to Fork concept where every aspect of farming is completely under Control, so from breeding, feeding, growing, slaughtering, cutting, processing, packaging, storing and brand marketing are operate under the highest global quality standards BRC Global. The meeting was told that presently 1.8 billion people all over the world want halal food. The halal market is growing rapidly, they said. The chief minister directed the Livestock department to hold a separate meeting with the group to work out proposal which could be implemented in the province.

“We have to introduce modern farming methods and technologies in the province to improve agro economy,” he said