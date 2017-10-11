KARACHI - Realising that no headway has been made in the case of a serial attacker, who has so far wounded some 13 women with a sharp-edged weapon in some parts of the city, Karachi police on Tuesday increased the head money from Rs0.5 million to Rs1 million.

Police has also released new blurred pictures of the suspect and his motorcycle, taken by low resolution CCTV cameras installed near the crime scenes. The incidents of attacks on women have been reported from parts of District East, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Pehlwan Goth, Dalmia, Rashid Minhas Road and PIB Colony since September 25.

However, police, despite utilising the resources and the modern techniques like geo-fencing, has failed to trace the suspect. Earlier, pictures of the person suspected to be involved in infamous knife attacks on women in Gulistan-e-Jauhar had been released by Karachi police, with officials saying that the lone attacker "appears to be a lean man in his 20s".

and had also announced that anyone who would help provide information, which could lead to suspect's arrest, would be handed Rs0.5 million as reward.

In the last pictures, the suspect could be seen wearing blue check shirt and mounted on a 70cc motorcycle, while in pictures released earlier, the suspect could be seen mounted on 125cc motorcycle and wearing different shirts.