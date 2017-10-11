Man shot dead by nephew

KHAIRPUR (Staff Reporter): A man was shot dead over domestic issue near Ghotki on Tuesday.

According to Mirpur Mathelo police, Waqar Dhoondho shot at his uncle Hazaro Dhoondho at village Hassan Dhoondho, resulting in the immediate death of Hazaro. The assassin, however, managed to escape from the spot. Police took the body into custody and later handed it over to his heirs after postmortem from Mirpur Mathelo hospital. No case had been registered till the filing of this story.

Man rescued from captivity

A man was recovered from village Mazar Khan Chang on Tuesday.

According to details, a police party, led by Asghar Ali Alamani, SHO, on a tip-off, raided a house at village Mazaar Khan Chang near Faiz Gunj and recovered Mukhtiar Ali Gopang besides arresting Shahri, Ittehad Ahmed, Hussain Chang, two cops Waseem Chang and Pervez Shar of Kot Lalo police in connection with Mukhtiar’s kidnapping.

Police have registered a case against arrested persons and is further investigating the matter.

Mukhtiar Ali had been kidnapped three days ago from National Highway near Sattar Shah bus stop and was kept at a house in a village.

“The kidnappers had demanded ransom in lieu of release of the villager,” said SHO Peer Wasan.

18-year-old electrocuted

Our Staff Reporter

MIRPURKHAS: An18-year-old was electrocuted at Khaan town on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sajid Soomro was working that he touched a live wire as a result of which he