KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NT) Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that timely collection of taxes is quite important and entertainment duty especially from mini play lands is important as well because it has come into his notice that a certain number of mini play lands are functional in the city.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

He said that such mini play lands were being operated in big shopping malls, Landhi, Korangi and other parts of the metropolitan city but the situation of the collection of the entertainment duty was not up to the mark.

He also asked the DG ET&NT to monitor the individual performance of the AETOs and ETIs, posted for the purpose and assess the list of the play lands as well. Provincial Minister for ET& NT Mukesh Kumar directed the officers concerned to pay time to time surprise visits of all entertainment and amusement places to rule out any aversion of the duty.

He warned the officers to remain efficient and active in performing their duties. If anyone was found guilty, would be taken to task. On this occasion the DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla regarding performance of the officers.