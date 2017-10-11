KARACHI - A mother of nine children was axed to death by her husband after an altercation inside their house in Baldia Town on Tuesday. Police, however, have arrested the victim’s husband and initiated further investigations.

A 40-year-old Shamim Bibi, wife of Muhammad Bux, was killed inside her house located at Sector A in Baldia Town.

SHO Ghaffar Korai said that the deceased’s husband was associated with construction work.

The officer said that the couple usually fought with each other. “They again fought on Tuesday and the victim’s husband axed her to death,” he said, and added, “Police have taken the body into custody and shifted her to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.”

Police also claimed to have arrested victim’s husband and also recovered the axe and a hammer used in the murder.

Case has been registered while further investigation is underway.

Young girl found dead

In a separate incident, a young girl was found dead in an underground water tank inside her house located at Machar Colony within the limits of Docks police station. The deceased was later identified as 15-year-old Rahima, daughter of Fazal Kareem. Police officials said that the victim was alone at her house at the time of incident, adding that her mouth and hands were tied with the scarf which suggested that she was murdered.

Her body was shifted to CHK for medico-legal formalities where doctors kept her postmortem report reserved.

Police have registered a case while further investigation is underway.