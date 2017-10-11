SHIKARPUR - A large number of workers of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) took out a rally against poor state of cleanliness of the city on Tuesday. Participants of the rally marched through various routes and finally assembled at Lakhi Dar Ghantaghar Chowk.

The rally was led by Zafar Ali Channa, QAT Shikarpur president, Asghar Pahore Advocate, Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek chairman and Zahid Bhanbhro.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Ali Channa Advocate said that the Municipal Committee (MC) had completely failed to keep the city clean, adding all city roads were submerged under sewage; therefore city roads were eroding day by day. The protestors accused the elected representatives of acting like silent spectators due to which they were feeling helpless. They demanded the high-ups to take notice of the situation and take strict action against the inefficient MC officials.

Zahid Bhanbhro, Waheed Qureshi, Akhtiar Sethar, Abdul Fatah Mahar, Zeeshan Siddiqui,, Manzoor Ali Shaikh and others gave an ultimatum to municipal authorities to get all city roads cleaned within a week; otherwise they would be forced to intensify their protest.