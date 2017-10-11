KARACHI - National Accountability Court (NAB) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in land scam in District Thatta.

The suspects arrested were identified as Jahangir Khan Marri and Ghulam Rasool. According to NAB Karachi spokesperson, the suspects were arrested whose bails were recalled by Sindh High Court, adding that these accused persons were wanted in a reference involving scam of illegal transfer of 192 acres of precious land in Gharo, District Thatta, including revenue officials each Karamuddin Panhyar, ex-Assistant Commissioner Taluka Mirpur Sakro, District Thatta and Gada Hussain Abro, ex-Mukhtiarkar Taluka Mirpur Sakro, District Thatta.

The spokesperson further said that the arrested accused persons are charged for getting land transferred in their name by fake documents in connivance with revenue officials and its subsequent sale to a private party. The accused persons have caused loss of 192 acres of precious government land amounting to more than Rs600 million and also defrauded the private person Irfan Hilal by selling him Govt. Land. The accused will be produced before Accountability Court today (Wednesday), he said.