KARACHI - The 69th death anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, would be observed today with due solemnity.

People from various walks of life would visit the mausoleum of the great Quaid to pay tributes and offer fateha.

The representatives of the three services would lay wreaths at the Mazar on behalf of their respective chiefs. They would also offer fateha.

The Mayor and deputy Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar and Dr Arshad Vohra, would lay a floral wreath at the Mazar of the Quaid on behalf of the citizens of Karachi, and offer fateha.

Various organizations and academic and other bodies would organise seminars and ceremonies to pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion.

Radio and television channels would air special programmes to shed light on the life and achievements of the Father of the Nation.

Quaid-e-Azam passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving independence for the nation.

53 detained in overnight raids from various

areas of Karachi

Police took into custody on Sunday 53 suspects, including three criminals, during overnight raids from various areas of the metropolis.

According to police, in Clifton’s Darakhshan area, three street criminals were taken into custody.

Police said that the arrested suspects were involved in several incidents of street crimes. SSP City Adeel Chandio said that from different areas of Lyari, 50 suspects were taken into custody.

The detained suspects are undergoing investigation.

In a separate incident, rescue sources said that in New Karachi’s Bilal Colony, a body with a noose around its neck was found. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital.

Meanwhile, in an encounter in Chakiwara, police killed a suspect.