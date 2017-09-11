KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan chaired a meeting here on Sunday and vowed to make foolproof security measures for the upcoming month of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Additional Inspector General, Police Mushtaq Meher, Additional Commissioner Karachi Farhan Ghani, DIG South Zone Azad Khan, deputy commissioners, Chairmen of district municipal committees, Director Local Government Farooq Siddiqui, representatives of Water Board, Cantonment Board, K- Electric and other concerned authorities.

The meeting reviewed possible security threats and civic issues that were to be considered prior to the start of Muharramul Haram.

Commissioner Karachi directed that all concerned departments should fulfil their responsibilities to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram with religious reverence and fervour.

It was decided that foolproof security arrangements would be made and the provision of civic facilities would also be ensured, such as installation of streetlights along main procession routes, repair of roads, besides special measures will be taken for proper sanitation around mosques, imambargahs and routes of procession.

The meeting also decided that deputy commissioners of all the districts will hold meetings to address the civic problems and make arrangements for civic facilities in their respective areas.

It was further decided that consolidated coordination should be established among all civic organisations, including K-Electric, KMC, Water Board, DMCs, District Administration and others.

The meeting also directed the K-Electric to avoid loadshedding during processions and majalis.

On the occasion, clerics and representatives of various organisations pointed out various civic problems and gave suggestions to resolve the issues.