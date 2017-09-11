KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in connection with the celebration of 50 percent completion of coal mining at Thar Coal Field, reviewed the progress on development schemes and projects worth Rs111, Rs222.450 million. The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, Secretary Works Aijaz Memon, Special Secretary Irrigation Junaid Memon and others.

The CM directed Energy, Irrigation and works departments to keep visiting the sites of ongoing and new schemes so that their quality and pace could be ensured.

Road Network to Thar Coal Field by Energy Dept: Secretary Energy Agha Wasif briefing the chief minister said that the energy department had launched schemes of worth Rs 28106.581 million, including of Rs8360 million in Tharparkar.

Giving details, he said that improvement of 176 km road from Thatta to Wango Mor via Sujawal and Badin, including construction of bypasses for Shadi Large, Khoski, Nindo, Badin and Sujawal were some such schemes.

He added that an overhead bridge was also being constructed over a railway crossing on Badin bypass. “The construction of a four-lane bridge over River Indus, the repair of existing bridge over River Indus has also been launched for Rs8350.281 million,” he informed.

These schemes would be completed by June 2018.

The improvement of Road from Sujawal to Badin, rehabilitation of 52 km damaged road portions launched at a cost of Rs2065.671 million would be completed by June 30, 2018.

The improvement of road network from Badin to Wango Mor, rehabilitations of 129-km damaged road portions of Rs1518.590 million would be completed by June 2018. The construction of six km road from Islamkot up to Singhario Road near Thar Coal Block-V of Rs202.774 million would also be completed by June 30, 2018.

Construction of two by pass roads for relocation, one 12 km from Islamkot -Jhangra road by passing villages Sivi -jo -Tar and Katran due to construction of Gurano pond and other one from is of five km fromThario Halipoto to Jeando Dars road near villages Senhri Dars due to dump area of mining (5-km) of Rs 424.470 would be completed in June 2018. The Rs 560 million eight km reconstruction from Rescue Station, Thar Coal Block-II, to Thar Coal Block-V and the rehabilitation/Reconstruction of 30-km road from Thatta to Sujawal of Rs1758.494 million would be completed by June 30, 2019.

The schemes which are scheduled to be completed in June 2019 are Rs2800 million construction of 42 km road from Mithi Intersection to Naukot. The RS1638.870 million 20-km road Naukot, Jhuddo & Tando Jan Muhammad bypasses. The 10-km Rs764.9 million Islamkot-Nagarparkar road upto Thar Coal Block-I.

THE COAL UPLIFT SCHEMS: The new schemes launched for Rs28106.581 million launched for Thar Coal Infrastructure Development would be completed by June 2020. They are improvement/reconditioning of 17.5 km metaled Road from Thar Airport to Mithi and Islamkot for connecting coal field area Rs1200 million, rehabilitation of 12-km road remaining portion of Road from Rescue Station to Singhario Near Coal Block -V of RS 800 million.Construction of 13-km road from Gorano Pond to Dukkarcho Pond for disposal of effluent water of Block-II for Rs 600 million. Reconstruction of four-km road from Mithi Chowk to Sindh Coal Field Office, Mithi City for RS 260 million and construction of 70-km road from Islamkot to Thar coalfield Blocks VIII, IX, X upto Nangerparker road for RS 5500 million. The schemes for development of Thar Coal Field launched by Energy Department are scheduled to be compelted by June 17, 2018 are the Rs2273.192 million planning, designing & construction of Islamkot Airstrip launched.

Rs787.130 million Preparation of Water Master Plan for Thar Coalfields including, Hydrogeological, Water Supply and Waste Water Management Studies. A Rs6742.150 million construction of 50 cusecs drainage and waste water and effluent Channel from Mining of Thar Coalfield Unit No.2. Additional and External Development of Thar Lodge at Islamkot, Rs.92.782 million.

The Rs335.996 million Repair and Renovation of Residential Colony and office Building of Camp Office, Sindh Coal Authority would be complted by June 2019.

Three schemes which are likely to be completed by June 2018 include Rs 46.05 million Undertaking SESA and devising ESMFs for Thar Coalfield (Phase-II) , RS179.006 million Establishment of Central Rescue Station at Tharparkar, R186.583 million establishment of Mine Poly-trade Training Centre at Lakhra and Rs207.932 million establishment of Mines Rescue Station & Occupational Disease Detection Centre at Lakhra

The on-going schemes scheduled to be completed by June 2019 are RS12472.160 million construction of water carrier from LBOD Spinal Drain Rs-36 to Nabisar for Thar Coal power generation units. Water Carrier from Nabisar reservoir to Thar coal for Rs15652.690 million, boring & Installation of 150 Tubewells on Solar Energy for assured supply of 100 cusecs for Thar Coal from LBOD Spinal Drain RD-362. Rs1936.266 million. Construction of Pre-Treatment System for RO Plant LBOD Water Supply Scheme at Nabisar for Thar Coal Power Project for RS 3250.150 million.

The new schemes which would be completed by June 2020 are Construction & Laying HDPE Pipe Line from Nabisar Reservoir to Thar Coal Field Block-I of Rs 9757.389 and construction of Water Storage Reservoir at Nabisar and Water Storage Reservoir Vajhiar and its allied works RS 9450.312.