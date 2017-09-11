KARACHI - Provincial Police Chief Allah Dino Khawaja on Sunday reshuffled top police hierarchy recently set by the provincial government after reducing IGP powers.

IGP AD Khawaja made major reshuffling within the department following the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC) that allowed him to continue as provincial police chief.

Sindh police has witnessed a massive reshuffling as at least four deputy inspector general’s (DIGs), seven senior superintendents of Police (SSPs) and eleven superintendents of police (SPs) were transferred and posted by IGP Sindh. Meanwhile, a grade 21 police officer has also assumed the charge of his office.

Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti (BS-21), an officer of PSP, has again assumed the charge of the office of Additional Inspector General of Police Research, Development, Inspection and Enquiries Karachi. Dr Amir Ahmed Sheikh, a grade 20 officer, awaiting posting was posted as DIGP, T&T, Sindh, Karachi against an existing vacancy.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas, a grade 20 officer, DIGP, Finance CPO, Sindh is transferred and posted as DIGP Traffic, Karachi vice Asif Aijaz Shaikh, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh, Karachi and Imran Yaqoob Minhas is allowed to hold the charge of the DIGP Finance in addition to his own duties.

Sultan Ali Khowaja, an officer of the PSP (BS-20), DIGP, Information Technology (IT), CPO, Sindh is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP East Zone, Karachi vice Arif Hanif, an officer of the PSP (BS-20), proceeded to join National Management Course at Lahore.

On promotion to BS-20 by Establishment division, government of Pakistan Islamabad’s Notification dated 28-08-2017, Saqib Ismail Memon, an officer of the PSP, awaiting posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP, Criminal Investigation Agency, Karachi Range vice Dr Jamil Ahmed, an officer of the PSP (BS-20), transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh, Karachi.

Irfan Ali Baloch, an officer of the PSP (BS-19) SSP District Hyderabad, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP, District Central, Karachi Range vice Lt. Cdr. (retd) Muqaddas Haider, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred.

Lt. Cdr. (retd) Muqaddas Haider, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), SSP District Central, Karachi Range, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP, Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Karachi Range vice Manzoor Ali Khatian, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh, Karachi.

Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), SSP/Principal SBB, EPTC, Razzakabad, Karachi is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP District Hyderabad vice Irfan Ali Baloch, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred.

Umar Tufail, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), SSP District Larkana, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP District Shikarpur, vice Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), transferred while Siddiqui, has been posted with immediate effect as ADIGP Establishment, Karachi Range against an existing vacancy.

Muhammad Younus Chandio, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), SSP, Intelligence Special Branch Karachi is transfffered and posted with immeidae effect and until further orders as SSP, District West, Karachi Range vice Nasir Aftab, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh, Karachi.

Abdul Ahmed, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), SP Counter-Terrorism Department, Larkana is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), Karachi Range vice Tariq Razzak Dharejo, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred while Dharejo has been posted as SSP Special Investigation Unit against an existing vacancy.

Haseeb Afzal Baig, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), SP Foreigners Security Cell, Karachi Range is transferred and posted as SSP District Thatta vice Fida Hussain Mastoi, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh Karachi.

Bashir Ahmed Brohi, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), SP Gulberg division, Karachi Range is transferred and posted as SP District Kashmore vice Dr Samiullah Soomro, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), transferred while Soomro has been posted as SSP District East, Karachi Range vice Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred while Faisal Abdullah, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), SSP District East is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP Principal SBB, EPTC, Razzakabad, Karachi vice Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), transferred.

Shaban Ali, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), SP awaiting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP Shah Faisal Division, Karachi Range, vice Hassan Sardar Ahmed Khan, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), transferred while Hassan Sardar has been posted as SP Security II, Karachi Range vice Imran Riaz, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), transferred and directed to report to CPO, Sindh, Karachi.

Abdul Hameed Khoso, an officer of the PSP (BS-19), awaiting posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as AIGP/Motor Transport, Sindh, Karachi vice Abdul Azim Tunio, an officer of PSP (BS-18), transferred and directed to report to CPO.

Nisar Ahmed Channa, an officer of PSP (BS-18), AIGP Telecommunication, Sindh is transferred andposted as SP Principal SCTC Sakrand against an existing vacancy.

Rukshsar Ahmed Khuhwar, a Grade 18 officer, SP RRF, Al-Falah Base, Karachi is transferred and posted as SP District Naushero Feroze vice Captain (retd) Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, a grade 19 officer, already transferred to Persians Department. Muhammad Rashid Hadayat, a grade 18 officer, SP Headquarters, Sukkar is transferred and posted as SP Principal, PTS, Larkana against an existing vacancy.