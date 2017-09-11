KHAIRPUR - A teenage girl committed suicide in Mirpur Mathelo on Sunday.

According to Mirpur Mathelo police, Dilshad of mohalla Gulab Shah threw herself before the approaching train and committed suicide.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Later the body was shifted to taluka Mirpur hospital for medicolegal formalities, and was handed over to her parents.

It has been learnt that the girl was angry with her parents over some petty issue.

Hindu girl kidnapped

A Hindu girl was kidnapped by armed persons from Gambat on Sunday.

According to details, some persons attacked a Hindu dominated locality, kidnapped a girl, Arsee, at gunpoint and ran away.

Later several members of the Hindu community strongly protested in front of the police station. However, they ended their protest after receiving assurances from the SHO that the girl would be recovered very soon and the culprits would be arrested.