KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed on Tuesday to have arrested at least 75 suspects in a targeted operation in the city.

Karachi police spokesperson said that 72 suspects involved in various criminal activities were arrested in last 24 hours in different parts of the metropolis. Police said the suspects were arrested in 35 raids and two encounters. Police recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of the accused.

Police said that murderer, robbers, extortionists, street criminals and drug peddlers were among those arrested.

Supermarket Police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in more than 50 criminal cases.

Police said that accused Shoaib had “confessed to” more than 50 robberies in North Nazimabad, Tamoria, Sir Syed and North Karachi areas.

Police said the accused was a hardened criminal and he was released on bail by the apex court a couple of months ago.

Also, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police claimed to have arrested two robbers after an encounter and recovered weapons and looted goods from them.

Police said that three armed robbers barged in house number B/21 in Block 5 and residents of the house managed to inform the police. Police rushed to the scene and told the robbers to surrender.

The robbers opened fire on the police and tried to flee. One of the three robbers managed to flee, while the police arrested the two. Police recovered weapons and looted valuables from them and registered a case on the complaint of house owner Malik Naseem.

Police said the accused were hardened criminals and they were being interrogated.