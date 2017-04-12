KHAIRPUR - The district and sessions judge and a civil judge on Tuesday recovered three people illegally detained by police at Faiz Ganj Police Station.

According to details, Khairpur District and Sessions Judge Sayed Ghulam Shah, Civil Judge Faiz Ganj Mashooq Ali Daheri and members of their staff raided the Faiz Ganj Police Station and seized the police record. During a search of the police station, they recovered three people, Muhammad Mualam Rajper, Nadeem Ali Shar and Abdul Sattar Shar. They were arrested by police two weeks ago, but no case had been registered against them. The civil judge directed the SHO to appear before the court on Wednesday with his official record.

The court had taken action on the application of Ashiq Ali Rajper, who had stated in his application that police had arrested three people of his village and they were keeping them in their custody without registering any case against them.

14 FOUND ABSENT FROM DUTY

A civil judge raided various schools and health facilities and found 14 employees, including two doctors, absent from duty.

According to details, Khairpur 1st Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Sayed Anwer Ali Shah and members of his staff raided Little Star Fellowship School, Khairpur; Shahnaz Middle School, Khairpur; Government Girls High School, Nizamani; Government High School, Manganwari and Daud Goth; Basic Health Unit, Bago Metlo; Government Dispensary, Ateri and BHU, Pir Mangio. He conducted these raids on the directives of District and Sessions Judge Sayed Ghulam Shah. He found 14 employees absent from duty, including Dr Aslam Baloch and Dr Pardeep Kumar.

The judge found poor sanitation and services at schools and hospitals. He submitted his report to the district and sessions judge for action against the absentee staff and doctors.