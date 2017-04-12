KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammed Zubair on Tuesday said that everyone had to play his part to place Karachi on the list of developed cities of the world. He said it was responsibility of every citizen to restore the lost glory of the city. He stated this while talking to a delegation of "I am Karachi", an NGO led by Amin Hashwani, at Governors’ House, said a statement.

Zubair said, "We will have to clean walls of the city and that is our recognition.”

He said that after restoration of law and order in the city, it had become an attractive place for foreign investors. He said that economic, social and cultural activities were now flourishing in the city.

During the meeting, the delegates informed the governor about work and manifesto of their NGO. They said the NGO was cleaning walls of the city, painting them with good writings, creating good image of Karachi in the world, teaching children of marginalised areas and training them in different skills.

Separately, Zubair, during a meeting with a 12-member delegation of the Pakistan-Romania Business Council here on Tuesday, hailed their interest in the CPEC project.

Talking to the delegation that called on him at Governor’s House, he said the growing volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was a positive development that could be further bolstered through CPEC.

"It is heartening to note that bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Romania has reached $300 billion. It reflects confidence mutually enjoyed by the two countries," said the governor of Sindh.

Business relationship between the two countries, matters of mutual interest and investment opportunities in the province were extensively discussed on the occasion.

The governor said that law and order situation, proper planning and economic policies were crucial to attract foreign investment. However, geographical position of Karachi has added to its value for local as well as foreign investors. "The government is paying extra attention to security situation in Karachi and consequently it has emerged as an ideal destiny for investors," reiterated the governor.

In reply to a question by a delegate, he said that completion of CPEC would open new vistas of development and progress for not only Pakistan but for entire South Asia and other neighbouring regions. In the current era of shrinking distances, entire world can be beneficiary, said the governor.

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is actually a game changer for the region as well for the world in general," he said.