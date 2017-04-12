KARACHI - Ambassador of Iraq Dr Ali Al-Rehmani called on Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar at his office in KMC Building on Tuesday morning. Municipal Commissioner Hanif Muhammad Mirchiwala, former MNA Farhat Hussain, Municipal Services Director Masood Alam, Financial Adviser Khalid Mehmood Shaikh and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Trade relations and investment in Pakistan, especially in Sindh province and Karachi, came under discussion during the meeting. The mayor earlier welcomed the ambassador of Iraq when he reached the KMC building. The Iraqi ambassador, during the meeting, praised efforts of the mayor for provision of better municipal facilities to citizens of Karachi.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that Iraq, an important country both historically and geographically, and Pakistan always had good bilateral relations. He said that trade relations between Pakistan and Iraq should be strengthened and foreign investment in Sindh and Karachi would be welcomed. He said that all possible help and support would be provided to investors and businessmen in Karachi. He also presented a shield to the ambassador of Iraq on this occasion.