KARACHI - Minister for Rehabilitation and Population Welfare Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani on Tuesday directed the commissioners of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas to prepare plans to minimise the impact of a possible heatwave in the coming days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in temperature beyond 45 degrees in the province in the coming days.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister directed the commissioners to set up heatwave camps in their divisions and run awareness campaigns to educate people about they could cope with the rising temperatures.

He directed the officials to ensure basic facilities like fans, water and medical staff at heatwave camps for people who could be affected by the rise in temperature. He also directed the officials to keep in touch with the fire brigade and other departments to curb fire incidents in the province.