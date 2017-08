KARACHI - The Karachi University registrar has notified that Board of Advanced studies and Research (BASR), Karachi University in its meeting held recently under the chairmanship of Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi awarded 26 MPhil, 24 PhD, 1 MS and 1 MD degrees in various disciplines.

PhD degrees were awarded to Uzma Urooj Malik (Biochemistry (NCP), Muhammad Asghar (Urdu), Sadia (Environmental Studies), Muhammad Khalid (Physics), Rahat Afshan (Urdu), Irfan Shah (Urdu), Sanoober Khanum (Clinical Psychology), Umara Rauf (Clinical Psychology), Syeda Nasira Abidi (Urdu), Sidra Shaheen (Biotechnology (KIBGE), Adnan Malik (Islamic History), Mohammad Yasin Mahmoud Mohammad (Chemistry HEJ), Amjad Sultan (Agriculture), Hamdullah Khadim Sheikh (Applied Chemistry), Uzma Hassan (Urdu), Zahid Khan (Chemistry), Nadia (Social Work), Afshan Rahman (Botany), Hafiza Asma Shafique (Botany), Syed Kausar Raza (Mathematics), Imtiaz Ahmed (Mass Communication), Zain ul Abideen (Chemistry), Sabir Ahmed (Mass Communication), Hafsa Siddiqui (Mass Communication).

MPhil degrees were awarded to Faiza Jamil (Molecular Medicine), Shazia Nazar (Physiology), Zaheer Abbas (Chemistry HEJ), Madiha Mushtaque (Pharmaceutics), Abdul Rehman (ISPA), Mahpra Naeem (Commerce), Muhammad Hammad (Pharmacology), Waqar Ali (Education), Asma Fatima (Marine Biology), Sharonia Butt (Pharmaceutics), Saba (Applied Economics (AERC), Shoaib Alam (Pharmacology), Hira (Sindhi), Hafiz Hasan Amir (Quran & Sunnah), Ghazia Anjum (Chemistry), Inam-ur-Rehman (Applied Economics (AERC), Anum Khursheed (Chemistry), Hafsa Ajaz (Pharmaceutics), Sadaf Siddiqui (Chemistry HEJ), Samar Ali (Applied Economics AERC).

, Farah Naz (Clinical Psychology), Imdad Ali (Chemistry HEJ), Abdi Ali (Chemistry HEJ), Farman Ali (Chemistry HEJ), Anita Makhani (Clinical Psychology), Quratul Ain (Islamic Learning) while MS (Master of Surgery) degree was awarded to Dr Allah Bux Mushtaq (MBBS) (ENT (Surgery) (Lyari Hospital) and MD (Doctor of Medicine) degree was awarded to Dr Erum Sahboohi (MBBS) Pediatrics (KMDC).