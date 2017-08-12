Karachi - The Sindh apex committee meeting on Friday decided to shift 270 prisoners, including 19 most notorious from Central Jail Karachi to different jails of the province by declaring them high security prisons.

The 20th apex committee meeting was presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Those who attended the meeting include Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, Chief Secretary, DG Rangers Major Gen Mohammad Saeed and others.

It was pointed out that there were 270 notorious prisoners in Karachi Central Jail, of them 19 are most dangerous. They were running their networks through different ways and means. Keeping in view the serious of the situation the meeting decided to shift them within next 10 days. However, the chief minister directed the home department to move their cases to military courts. For the purpose, the home, law departments and CTD departments would scrutinise their cases and send them to military courts with support documents.

It was pointed that out of 270 prisoners the cases of 110 could easily be sent to military courts for trial because solid evidence has been collected against them. The chief minister gave two weeks to CDT department to finalise them.

The meeting also discussed the mushroom growth of madaris in the province. It was pointed out that around 1000 madaris are located on government land illegally. The meeting decided to scrutinise the documents/NOCs etc of the 1000 madaris and no madaris would be allowed to be constructed on the main artery/road.

It was also noted that during the last three to four years some 60 madaris have been established in Tharparkar, as matter of fact, majority of the population of the area is Hindu. The question arises why these madaris are being made in Thar? Therefore, it was decided that the home department would probe this matter. The meeting was informed that three madaris in Ghotki have been given notice for establishing them on government land illegally.

The apex committee discussed proscribed organisations emergence with new names. Therefore, it was decided that intelligence agencies, police and Rangers would be investigate such cases and take necessary action.

The meeting approved sending 10 more cases, including of Amjad Sabri to military courts. In the said 10 cases a same group of criminals, Asim Capri, Ishaq Bobi (arrested), Samiullah and others are nominated.

It may be noted that the Sindh government had sent 90 cases to military courts, of them 37 were tried in the military courts which have awarded capital punishment in 21 cases. But, not a single execution has taken place so far because of appeals.

The meeting also discussed growing cybercrime cases and decided to seek powers from the federal government/FIA to register and investigate the cybercrime cases. The chief minister said that the provincial police set up not only needs schedule of cases but need expertise to work out such cases. The meeting decided to invest in cybercrime detection system.

The meeting was informed that the data of terrorists was being compiled. The Sindh police were working closely with the Punjab police and sharing and compiling the criminals record. It may be noted that this decision was taken in 18 apex committee meeting.

The meeting discussed the recent growing trend of target killing of policemen. This must be stopped and worked out said the chief minister. On this the meeting was told by the DG Rangers and IG police that they were close to bust the gang involved in killing of the policemen.

The meeting discussed operation against outlaws in katcha area for which the chief minister has already accorded approval. The meeting decided to get aerial support, spare force comprising police, rangers and may be armed forces personnel. The modality of the operation would be finalized by DG Rangers and IG police.

The security of shrines also came under discussion. The meeting was informed that at the shrines of Lal Shahbaz Qalander and Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai have been made secure by deploying required police force and have installed walk through gates and CCTVs. Work on other shrines for strengthening their security is in progress.

The meeting also discussed street crime in the city thread bare. “Street criminals must be crushed,” the chief minister sand and directed AG Sindh to discuss the street criminal cases with the chief justice of Sindh High Court. “I want their cases be tried in special courts under anti-terrorism laws,” he said. Therefore, the AG Sindh was assigned the task to talk to the chief justice high court.

The DG Rangers told the meeting that they have handed over 450 street criminals to the police and police have also arrested a large number of street criminals.

“This is serious issue and must be dealt with iron hands,” said chief minister directing IG Sindh.

The meeting also discussed about the measures being taken to install sims into cars, motor bikes and activation of tracking system in mobile phone. The home minister said that he has held a number of meeting with the manufacturers and to some extent he has agreed them but still he needs some to time to convince them. As far as mobile phones are concerned they have a system through which they could be blocked and traced.

The meeting discussed land grabbing issue and termed it an organized crime in the city. The district administration and police assigned the task to protect government and private property and in case of number of claimants or dual claim papers of a piece of land then it must be verified from automation branch of the Board of Revenue.

The meeting was also informed that on the recommendation of Sindh government the Ministry of Interior has placed 69 organisations on Schedule 1. The provincial government has placed 573 persons on Schedule 4. The chief minster directed the IG police to implement 4rth schedule in true letter and spirit. The 4rth Schedulers must comply with the law for which police stations may be directed accordingly.

The meeting was told that 7,095 Afghan refugees have been repatriated, cases against 3,135 illegal Afghan registered, 5,073 Afghanis arrested over illegal residing and deported 888 Afghanis.