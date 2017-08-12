KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP is the true torch bearer of the ideology of Pakistan assuring that every word of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for the protection and promotion of non-Muslims will be upheld, fulfilled and accomplished.

In his message issued here on Friday to mark the National Minority Day on August 11, the PPP chairman said that as per vision of the founding father every citizen of Pakistan is an equal partner without the discrimination of caste, creed, ethnicity or religions.

Pakistan is blessed with beautiful diversity and we all shall further nourish and nurture this diversity with equality to all, he said.

Bilawal said that his party had taken drastic steps for the rights of the non-Muslim people so that they had adequate representation in the Parliament, bureaucracy, and every sphere of life.

The PPP gave representation to the non-Muslims in the Senate for the first time in 2012. It was Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who established Minority Affairs Ministry and PPP has tripled the budget of Minority Affairs Department in Sindh during last four years, he added.

PPP Chairman said that speech made by the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947 was part of his ideology and the PPP will uphold his every word assured to the non-Muslims.