KARACHI - Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra has said that KMC was facing a shortfall of Rs 2000 million in disbursement of staff salary and pensions which affected the performance of various departments and the staff also suffering due to this situation. He said this while chairing a meeting with the officers of fire brigade department on Wednesday in his office, said a statement on Friday.

The recent rise in salary and pensions would mean a further shortfall of Rs 100 million. Despite the difficulties we are determined to solve all such issues with our collective efforts. Financial Advisor Rehan Khan, CFO Tehsinur Rehman, director budget Mehmood Baig and director technical M Shukaib also attended the meeting. The Deputy Mayor said we need to strengthen the organization financially if we want to solve the problems.

He said the daily entry register of the fire brigade will be checked to see who is attending to his duty and who is not.

He said the fire brigade of KMC has performed well in past by saving the lives and property of citizens and it must still perform even better.