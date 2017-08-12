KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani on Friday said that family planning is the gateway to development in society, and after the 18th amendment, the Population Welfare Department has made significant progress in expanding services.

He said this while addressing a seminar organised by the Costed Implementation Plan Unit of the Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh at the SZABIST, Clifton campus on Friday at the launch of a new project through grant from United Nations Foundation/FP2020 Secretariat, Washington DC.

He said that more clients are coming forward to receive services and more additional users can be seen. We shall follow the vision of Benazir Bhutto who said that every family should be a planned family.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, MNA and the Chair, Sindh Family Planning 2020 Task Force while presiding over the event said that achieving the goal regarding the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) might become difficult to achieve in case all partners do not put in best efforts. She said in this regard, the Sindh government has developed a Costed Implementation Plan (CIP).

She said that it was a bold step for the PWD to provide contraceptives to NGO’s for free, as they will be accountable for them.

Dr Talib Lashari, Technical Advisor, introduced the five year plan on family planning for Sindh called the Costed Implementation. He said that till date, 160 family planning camps have been held in 10 districts.

On the occasion, six MoUs were also signed with NGOs for provision of contraceptives which included Aman Healthcare, Rahnuma Family Planning Association of Pakistan, Rural Support Programmes Network, Marie Stopes Society, Save the Children and Sukh Initiative.

Dr Gul Shaikh, Provincial Coordinator for the Lady Health Worker Program expressed his commitment to achieving the goals in the CIP. He said LHWs are now concentrating half of their time for family planning as per the memorandum of understanding signed with the CIP.

The participants congratulated the Government of Sindh on its accomplishments on the CIP and expressed optimism at the developments taking place. They pledged their support in continuing this agenda and working with the Population Welfare and Health departments to achieve these goals.

The participants also stressed the need to engage the youth and focus on them, and they were pleased to see that the event was at a university. They said that more of these events should take place in universities, as the future of our country is the youth and they should understand this critical issue.