KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh police claimed to have killed another worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in an alleged encounter on Friday.

The CTD police also claimed to have arrested three workers of the MQM-L including its sector in-charge for Landhi Town while also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The political workers arrested and killed were involved in over 35 cases of target killings.

CTD SSP Munir Shaikh said that the encounter took place when the police raided at Bagh-e-Korangi, adding that the militants opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police also fired back, resulting the killing of one and arrested three others.

Deceased MQM worker was later identified as Javed, son of Abdul Khaliq while the arrested a former Sector in-charge Landhi Taqi, Arshad Jamal and Hanif. The killed MQM worker was said to be a closed aide of notorious target killer Raees Mamma and was running a team of target killers.

Earlier a similar encounter by the same police took place on last Sunday on August 6 at Saeedabad area in which a CTD police had killed another MQM-L worker, namely Imran alias Funter allegedly involved in target killing cases.

No MQM worker have so far been gunned down or even wounded in encounter during the whole Karachi operation began on September 2013. On the other side, several MQM workers have been picked up by the security agencies and later their bodies mutilated bodies were found from different parts of the city.

Furthermore, police claimed to have arrested at least 150 outlaws in around 85 raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including target killers, street criminals, bandits, absconders and drug paddlers.