KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after the repeal of NAB law (Sindh section) the NAB cannot take any action in Sindh. “We have enforced our anti-corruption and now the provincial government would eliminate the corruption from the province on its own.”

He was talking to media men just after visiting St Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Saddar to express his solidarity with Christian community on International Minority Day. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Dr Mukesh Chawla, Khatud Mal Jeevan, PPP leader Naveed Anthony, MPA Saeed Ghani and others.

He said that NAB has no more jurisdiction in the provincial cases now. “Our stance is very clear that the anti-corruption is a provincial subject,” he said. He added that the provincial government would strengthen provincial law to fight against corruption.

Replying to a question, he said that the Sindh Governor was not a member of Apex Committee. Earlier the Governor was invited for the meeting through a special invitation.

Talking about the recent killing of policemen, he said that he was taking strict steps to stop such kind of target killing. “We are working on it to explore which group has emerged to challenge the police force,” he said and vowed to crush them (terrorist group).

Talking about IG police, the chief minister said that his matter was in the court, therefore he would not discuss on it.

Earlier, when the chief minister reached St Patrick’s Cathedral Church he was received by leaders of Christian Community and they showed rose petals on him and presented him flowers.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the minorities have equal rights in Pakistan. “In Sindh we never consider you [Christian] as minority but you are son soil and you enjoy the same rights as our Muslim brother do,” he said and added that the contribution Christian Community for the education and development of the province is praise worth.

Just after Church, the chief minister visited Swami Naraen Mander at Light House and participated in their rituals and visited the temple. He also visited Guru Nanak Darbar located near the temple and participated in their religious rituals.

Addressing the reception organized by Special Assistant to CM on Minorities Affairs Dr Khatul Mal said that he would talk to School Education to explore the possibility of establishing a separate primary to secondary school within the premises of the temple. “I know you [Hindu and Sikh] are settled here and have over 300 homes within and around the temple area, therefore you need a school within the compound,” he said.

The chief minister on behalf of his party leadership assured them his full support and cooperation in their every matter. “Why do you feel you are minority- you are our majority, your presence has made this country colourful and beautiful and PPP would never allow this beauty to fade away,” he said.

He added that PPP has made two Hindus minister in its provincial cabinet and had contested another Hindu in the general election. “We are with you and we will be with you because you have deep roots in this province and the country. This is your country,” he said.