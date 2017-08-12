KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday directed to issue notices to Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) and other respondents in a constitutional petition for August 23.

The court heard the petition filled by Mohammed Jafar Memon and Misri Khan against fake memberships, misappropriation of funds and other matters in Hyderabad and Malir Press Clubs.

Petitioner Mohammed Jafar Memon through his counsel informed the court that he attempted to appear before the Governing body of Hyderabad Press Club for the consideration of applications and requests but those were not entertained in spite of directives of the court. Following that the court directed to issue notices to the respondents in the petition.