KARACHI - Political parties on Friday condemned the killing of DSP traffic of Azizabad, Muhammad Hanif, and his gunman, Sultan in a targeted attack.

The parties’ leadership also demanded the provincial rulers to take stern action against the culprits involved in such brutal acts and formulate a comprehensive policy to counter terrorism in provincial capital.

Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) coordination committee in a statement said that since January 2017, about 16 police personnel had became the victim of the terrorists’ attacks in Karachi while the silence of the Sindh ruling government has placed a big question mark on the creditability of the rulers. If Police personnel were not safe in the city then how come the citizen will feel safe, said MQM-P committee adding that the PPP ruling government has miserable failed to formulate any strategy to counter such attacks.

It further added that Traffic policemen are a frequent target of miscreants in the city where police and paramilitary force Rangers have been conducting anti-criminal ‘Karachi operation’ since 2013. Expressing grief over killing of the police personnel PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that it is matter of great concern that terrorists’ elements were targeting police personnel openly. This year about 16 of police personnel became the victim of these attacks.

It seems like the government has not taking the issue of law and order seriously and after such attacks rulers have also failed to formulate any policy to counter such attacks which reflects the none seriousness of government. He demanded the provincial government to take the issue serious and make arrangement for the security of the police personnel and citizens.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has also lamented on the police personnel in the targeted attack. He said that during few month an increase in the killing of police personnel and political parties workers has been witnessed while these incidents has raised restless among the citizen.

He urged the Law enforcement agencies to take strict action against the elements those were being seen active to destroy the peace of Karachi. Kamal also prayed for departed soul of the martyred police personnel.