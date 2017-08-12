KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan through its President Altaf Shakoor on Friday filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court, challenging the repeal of the NAB Ordinance through process of provincial legislative assembly.

The petitioner mentioning chief secretary Sindh, speaker Sindh assembly and chief minister Sindh as respondents, maintained that for the development and welfare of the country, it was necessary to check and eradicate corruption and crime from the public office as the country was deteriorating and going down day by day due to the corruption and illegal induction of unwanted people in the public offices of the Government.

He said due to the massive corruption the appointment in the offices of government and state was carried out without merits and without seeing the ability of the candidates.

The petitioner continued that due to illegal activities and induction of unwanted peoples in the public office they struck the whole structure of Pakistan and those government officers and employees who appointed upon the heavy bribes started looting the people, departments and country of Pakistan.

The petitioner said that promulgation of the NAB Ordinance was done purely to save the country and its institutions and to remove the name of the country from the list of the defaulter of international financial agencies.

He said an illegal, unwanted bill was tabled in the Sindh Assembly to curb the NAB Ordinance to save the corrupt elements. He maintained that according to Articles 141, 142, 143 and 144 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the legislature of the Provincial Assembly cannot overlap, override, repeal, cancel and annul the legislation of National Assembly which is already in the field and in existence.

The petitioner said this unwanted act of repealing the NAB Ordinance through the process of Provincial Assembly will shake the confidence and trust of the general public over the Legislative Assemblies

The petitioner prayed to declare the Bills (Annexures ‘D’ & ‘D/1’) repealing the NAB Ordinance through the process of Provincial Legislative Assembly as arbitrary, illegal, fanciful, ab initio void, un-Constitutional and inconsistent with the Articles and provisions of the Constitution and also against the national interest and set-aside the impugned Bills.

He also prayed to suspend operation of the impugned Bills (Annexures ‘D’ & ‘D/1’) pending the final decision of this court.