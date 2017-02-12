KARACHI - Police and the Rangers claimed on Saturday to have arrested 131 suspects in ongoing targeted raids and encounters in parts of the metropolis.

Karachi police spokesman said that all three zones and CID police of Karachi conducted at least 82 raids in different parts of the city and arrested around 127 suspects, including kidnappers, drug peddlers, absconders and street criminals. The spokesperson said that weapons and narcotics were also recovered from the suspects. The Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested four suspects, including an alleged member of the militant wing of a political party. The Rangers spokesperson said that security personnel conducted targeted raids in Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and Lyari areas. During the raids, four criminals were arrested.

The spokesperson said that illegal weapons and hashish were also recovered from the suspects.