LARKANA - At least six people were killed when a boat capsized in the River Indus at Balhreji near Mohenjo Daro, witnesses said.

Balhreji is a village in Dokri tehsil. According to eyewitnesses, a boat carrying about 35 passengers overturned and all people onboard drowned. The locals rescued at least 25 people, but some people were still missing.

Later, rescue operations were carried out by the Larkana administration on Saturday. Senior Provincial Minister Nisar Khuhro and the deputy commissioner reached the spot and monitored the rescue operation. Rescuers retrieved body of Sajad War of Khan Wahan village on Saturday.

The people whose bodies have been retrieved so far belong to Sobho Dero, Muhabat Dero, Kandiaro and Khan Wahan. Two of the victims are brothers. The victims were identified as Sono Khan, Sajad War, Daim Niaz Sial, Daood Channa, Gulzar Channa and Hamid Ali.

The rescue operation continued on Saturday evening as some people were still missing. Those missing were Khalid Majeed, Amjad Jamal Hisbani, Ahmed Gulsher Channa and Shahnawaz.

It is pertinent to mention here that boat passengers were going to attend the Urs of Pir Muhib Shah in a village near Mohenjo Daro in Larkana district.

PPP leader Nisar Khuhro said they would continue efforts to find all the missing people in the boat incident. The deputy commissioner, Larkana SSP and other officials were monitoring the rescue operation.