KARACHI - Nearly half a dozen people were wounded in a hand grenade attack in the Lyari area on Saturday. The hand grenade attack occurred at Usman Brohi Road in Lyari in the limits of Chakiwara Police Station. Police said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade, injuring at least six people. The injured people were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. They were identified as Shahnawaz, Nawaz, Aslam, Afzal, Wadood and Uzair.

The armed motorcyclists however managed to escape after committing the crime. Sindh Police Inspector General Allah Dino Khowaja took notice of the attack and told the police officials concerned to submit a report to him.

Lyari remained tense despite arrest of Lyari’s kingpin Uzair Baloch and killing of chief operational commander of Lyari gangsters Baba Ladla.

Ladla was killed in an alleged encounter with the Rangers in Lyari along with two of his accomplices some days ago.

Police said that Lyari gangsters were behind the grenade attack. They said the attack could have been carried out to spread panic in the area. Further investigation was under way, they said.