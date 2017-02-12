KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the youth is the future of this country therefore they must understand national politics, fruits of development, importance of education and economic development.

He said this while speaking at a seminar titled “The Role of Youth in National Integration and Regional Connectivity’ organised by the University of Karachi here on Saturday. MQM-P Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, PPP MNA Shazia Marri and others also spoke at the event.

“Some people believe that the politics is a dirty business but I would say those who have the ability and sense to serve the people should join politics,” Murad said. He added that he had been doing different jobs as an engineer and banker but the satisfaction he had attained as a politician had not been felt by him in other services and jobs. “This may be the result of service to the poor people of this province,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that condition of graduation for a member of parliament was imposed by a dictator otherwise academic education had nothing to do with the politics. He said that knowledge, experience and the ability and instinct to serve the people and protect their legitimate rights were enough for a person to become a member of parliament.

“The parliamentarians who were illiterate did a wonderful job in the provincial assembly and it was still on the record,” he said. “The graduate assembly [of General Pervez Musharraf] had completely failed to protect the constitution, democracy and national interests,” he said.

Responding to the issue of powers for local governments raised by Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal, Murad said that he was giving Rs50 million to KMC every month apart from its share in the Octroi and Zila Tax (OZT). He said his government was paying electricity bills of the Karachi Water Board for smooth supply of water to people.

“Now you are crying for powers, but when you had powers as mayor you stuffed the KWSB and KMC with unnecessary staff and today both organisations have crippled under the burden of their ballooning payrolls,” he said. He said the PPP had no track record of removing people from jobs otherwise these organisations had upset the entire budget. Instead of focusing on development of the city and upgrade of their system both organisations were running from pillar to post to meet their payroll.

He said that when school education was under district government’s control, over 8,000 schools were closed. “I recently reopened 1,461 schools and set a target of opening 2,000 more schools by end of March,” he said. Instead of instigating others to demand powers, they should be advised to serve the people without wasting their time, he advised his critics.

Murad said that Musharraf had devolved powers of provincial governments to local bodies under a conspiracy. He wanted to weaken the provincial governments so that they could not challenge his authority otherwise it was an unreasonable system, which destroyed the entire structure and eroded the government authority.

Disagreeing with some people on the stage [Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal], the chief minister said that development was very much visible in the city. “In the first phase, we fought out terrorists, mafias and outlaws and restored peace in the city and now we are focusing on development. Within the next few days, Karachi will have a different and developed face,” he said. He said that he was reconstructing Tariq Road after 40 years.

He said that he had constituted the Provincial Finance Commission and it was now working. This would further strengthen the local government system. “I am not eroding the authority and powers of mayor or chairmen; I am trying to strengthen them by giving them administrative and financial support. Almost every day I am visiting the ongoing development schemes in the city just to complete them in time,” he said.

The chief minister said that presently development schemes of Rs10 billion were in progress in the city. Another Rs10 billion World Bank-funded schemes were about to begin. From the next financial year, July 2018, another Rs10 billion were being earmarked for development of Karachi. “This would be around Rs30 billion development work done within one-and-a-half year,” he said. He said his objective was to serve the people because he had the ability to serve and he understood the pain of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said that he had asked the political parties to give party tickets to young candidates in the next general election. He said the youth of the country should be brought in the front line politics for the betterment. He said the National Action Plan (NAP) should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said he wanted to see establishment of universities in each division of Balochistan.

Kamal said the PSP had not been formed to get votes from people; it would play its role to eliminate bad elements from the society. Addressing the participants of the seminar, he said it was a matter of concern that about 0.350 million children died annually due to malnutrition. No doubt the CPEC holds a key position in development of the country, but huge work is required to improve health care for children and mothers, he said.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Raheela Durrani said that CPEC was essential for the entire country. People should raise questions about CPEC, but should not put hurdles in its way, she added.

PPP MNA Shazia Marri stressed upon induction of the youth in development and policy matters of the country. She said that cases of women harassment in the country were increasing day by day, but the law seemed helpless in providing justice to women. She asked the youth to play role in curbing women harassment.

Former colleagues and now political rivals Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal had a handshake and exchanged pleasantries at the seminar.