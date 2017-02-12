KARACHI - Special operations forces put up a spectacular display of strength and specialised skills during multinational naval exercise AMAN-17 at Manora on Saturday.

As part of the ongoing multinational exercise AMAN-17 being hosted by Pakistan Navy, Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy and participating countries presented an impressive maritime counterterrorism demonstration at Manora. Sri Lankan Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne graced the demonstration as chief guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was also present on the occasion. The rise of terrorism and instability at global level has changed the nature of how nations engaged both friends and foes. Special forces worldwide find themselves in non-conventional wars, peculiar operations and home defence missions, which were unseen just a decade ago. Special forces play a unique role that include tracking of terrorist cells and leaders, disrupting insurgent campaigns and building relationships with international partners for ensuring peace and stability.

The counterterrorism demonstrated on Saturday was a fine display of strength and specialised skills by Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy and participating countries to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange professional expertise and enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

The demonstrations using versatile platforms included fast manoeuvres by hovercrafts, military assault and VBSS boats, water scooters, skim past by hovercrafts and special forces boats (SFBs), insertion of air assault teams through helicopters, parajumps by SSGNs/commandos, frogman attacks, coordinated beach assault and reinforcement followed by extraction. The event witnessed a high level coordination and professionalism of special forces.

Pakistan Navy Special Forces conduct regular exercises with foreign special forces to keep abreast of the latest techniques in special warfare. Maritime Counterterrorism Demo is a string of same scheme depicting firm dedication of Pakistan Navy to meet the challenges regarding maritime terrorism issues.

Earlier, international bands of participating countries performed at AMAN-17, aiming to connect the countries through cultural heritage as well. The military bands from Sri Lanka and Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy played a mix of their traditional and military tunes. The enchanting melodies mesmerised the audience and were really appreciated. A large number of personnel of the participating navies, observers, foreign diplomats and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the counterterrorism demonstration and bands display.