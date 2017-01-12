HYDERABAD - Additional Deputy Commissioner II Shakil Ahmed Abro has said that arrangements have been finalised for another round of polio-eradication campaign in all four talukas of Hyderabad district to be started from January 19, with the task to administer anti-polio drops to more that 3,30848 children of under five years age.

Talking to APP, he said that the district administration was ready to carry out anti polio campaign and all available resources would be used to save the children from polio virus.

ADC II Hyderabad Shakil Abro further informed that the 879 mobile vaccination teams had been formed and were to be assigned the task of immunizing anti-polio drops door to door in Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural Talukas of the the district.

He told that 109 fixed point and 34 transit point teams would remain in place to carry out vaccination, adding that 209 area Incharges and 65 Union Council Medical officers would also be deputed to monitor the anti polio vaccination process so that 100 percent target could be achieved.

AWARENESS WALK

An anti-polio awareness walk will be held on January 14 aimed at creating awareness among masses for the forthcoming 4-day National Immunization campaign starting from January 16.

The walk will start from Old DHO office Larkana and concluded at Jinnah Bagh Larkana. The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Khasif Ali Tipu will lead the walk.

This was stated by District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana, Dr. Abdul Fateh Bughio here on Wednesday. He urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

DHO Larkana also appealed the people that they should immunize their children in the immunization centers and also cooperate with the mobile teams.