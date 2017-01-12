KARACHI - Following the directives of apex court, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demoted 16 more officials in second phase, on Wednesday.

According to an official document obtained The Nation revealed that sixteen officials including Director, Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors ranks were reverted in their originals ranks/grades. The authority has reverted the officials on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The officers demoted were got promotion without recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and without fulfilment of other required formalities. The authority also re-fixed their pay while reverted officials were posted in new slots as per their original grades.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authority had reverted 60 officials in same way on January 04, of the current year.

On the other side, SBCA has violated another verdict of court regarding OPS officials.

Apex court had also directed to send all OPS officials to their mother organization on immediate basis but the several officer remains working in SBCA. Despite the orders hundreds of OPS officers were currently perform their duties in SBCA.

Interestingly, Director General Technical of SBCA Agha Maqsood Abbas also sent from the Lyari Development Authority (LDA) to his mother organization SBCA after the court orders.

Agha Maqsood had also run the affairs of SBCA as Director General but he did not take action against OPS officers remains in SBCA.