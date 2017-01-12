SHIKARPUR - The excise police foiled a bid to smuggle one kilogram of heroin to Karachi and arrested a drug peddler here on Wednesday.

The excise police during search of a Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Peshawar recovered one kilogram heroin worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from personnel possession of an accused travelling in the coach.

The recovered heroin was being shifted to Karachi from where it was to be smuggled abroad but in time action foiled the bid.

The police took the recovered drug into custody and the nabbed drug peddler was being interrogated after registering a case against him.