KARACHI - In the wake of intense cold wave across the country, owners of private schools have demanded more winter vacations in Sindh.

Government and private educational institutions in Punjab and Sindh reopened on Monday (January 2) after 10-day winter vacations. The attendance was poor on the first day and reportedly the situation is same till today due to intense cold. One of the two factions of the All Private Schools Management Association in Karachi has called upon the Sindh government to extend the winter holidays, while the other group urged authorities to adopt daylight saving time.

However, the authorities of the Sindh Education Department are in no mood to accept any demand. They are of the view that extended holidays will be announced next year.