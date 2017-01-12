KARACHI - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Mamnoon Hussain, PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari, PTI chief Imran Khan, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and others have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Sindh Governor.

The prime minister said the services of Justice (r) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui in the field of judiciary and upholding rule of law would be remembered, a statement issued from the PM’s Office said.

“Justice (R) Saeed uz Zaman was an upright and honest Judge who never compromised on his principles and remained impartial in delivery of justice”, he added.

The prime minister further said that Justice (R) Saeeduz Zaman’s contributions regarding resisting and giving sacrifices against undemocratic elements were unparalleled. He prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

President Mamnoon Hussain has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death.

In a statement, he prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Afnan Siddiqi, son of governor of Sindh Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqi and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of his father.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy with the grieved family members of Siddiqi, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief on sad demise of Governor Sindh Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui.

Furthermore, the Sindh government announced one-day mourning today over the demise of governor.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali expressing deep grief has directed chief secretary Rizwan Memon to coordinate with the family of late governor and his principal secretary for making official arrangements of his burial.

The chief minister also spoke to Principal Secretary to Governor Saileh Farooqui and discussed burial arrangements. He added that the family of the governor must be consulted in each and every decision.

Expressing grief, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Maula Bux Chandio said that Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui was a noble man his services in field of Judiciary will be remembered for ever. His character remains uncontroversial throughout his career.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare department Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani said that Siddiqui was remarkable personality his services in field of judiciary cannot be forgotten. He was the man who can make the difference in governance through his experience and intelligence, he added. Provincial Minister prayed that may almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser condoled the death.

Similarly, PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi, MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, PTI Karachi Chief Firdous Shamim Naqvi, JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, ANP Sindh Chief Senator Shahi Syed, PPP-SB Ghinwa Bhutto, MQM-Haqqiqi Afaq Ahmed, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and others has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the governor.