KARACHI - In response to Karachi Chamber’s suggestion, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Mayor Waseem Akhtar agreed to form a liaison committee between KMC and KCCI to look into the civic issues of Karachi and accordingly give recommendations for resolving the same on priority basis.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Waseem Akhtar nominated Deputy Mayor KMC Dr Arshad Vohra as focal person for KMC-KCCI Liaison Committee whereas at least four to five representatives from Karachi Chamber will also be part of the committee.

Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Deputy Mayor KMC Dr Arshad Vohra, President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo, and KCCI Managing Committee members were present on the occasion.

Mayor KMC Waseem Akhtar admitted that they made many mistakes in the past but instead of arguing further and blaming each other for these mistakes, it’s high time to look forward and work sincerely for the betterment of Karachi.

He was of the view that city governments around the world are most powerful but unfortunately in case of Karachi, the city government is very weak due to lack of powers. “We delivered in the past when city government had powers and we once again demand these powers, particularly the administrative and financial powers otherwise we will not be able to deliver,” he added.

Referring to concerns expressed by meeting participants over the notices received for payment of exorbitant taxes of the last 7 to 8 years retrospectively, he assured to look into this matter and come up with a feasible solution by holding consultation with concerned stakeholders.

Seeking Karachi Chamber’s support to resolve the civic issues of Karachi, Mayor KMC presented a document carrying numerous proposals on how KCCI and KMC can work together to improve the poor standard of living in Karachi.

Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, in his remarks, said that it was really unfortunate that all political parties of Sindh including PPP, MQM, ANP or any other party do not bother to look beyond their party matters, which was the basic reason why Karachi city continues to suffer. He further advised the Mayor to start off from petty development projects, particularly road patch work, which if done would provide huge relief to the citizens who suffer daily on the streets of Karachi.

He demanded a clear-cut commitment from the Mayor that whatever development work was under his control despite limited powers, should be visible from the very next day.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has directed the engineering department to ensure timely completion of infrastructure development projects that have been planned to be completed in the current fiscal year including Provincial ADP, District ADP Projects and Mega Schemes for Karachi.

He was presiding over a meeting of the engineering department during which a detailed briefing was given about the projects to be carried out in the city.

The meeting was attended by the Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer, chief engineers of different city zones, consultants and project directors.

It was informed in the meeting that a total of 249 schemes worth Rs5000.407million would be completed under district ADP which includes works about infrastructure development in six districts of Karachi, these includes projects of road construction, repairing and other works in education, health and education and culture and sports.

Mayor Karachi priority should be given to such schemes which could provide maximum benefit to the citizens of Karachi.

He also said that work standard and quality must not be compromised while carrying out these works.