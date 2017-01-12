SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek has taken out a protest rally from Allah Wala Chowk, which marched through various routes, culminated in Shikarpur Press Club, against North Sindh Urban Services Corporation for worst condition of cleanliness.

They cleaned all the roads themselves with a self help basis in protest, yesterday.

The rally was led by leaders of Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek Ali Asghar Pahore, Moulana Mujeeb-ul-Rahman Madani, Zahid Bhanbhro, Mian Zafar Alvi, Abdul Wahab Kagzi and others.

Addressing on the occasion, leaders strongly condemned the apathy of rulers and elected representatives and demanded of the high ups to take notice of the issue otherwise agitation would be started across Sindh against NSUSC.

On the other hand, the District and Sessions Judge Shikarpur, Mushtaque Ahmed Laghari visited the city and collected samples for clean drinking water. The citizen complained about the cleanliness and heaps of garbage due to which they were being faced several troubles.

It should be mentioned here that, during the visit of District and Sessions Judge, all the roads had submerged with sewage water when he was collecting samples from the city.

A large number of people took part in the protest rally and chanted slogans against NSUSC management and district administration for their negligence.