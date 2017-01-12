KARACHI - PPP leader and former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah has castigated Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan for trying to hide his own failure in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP).

Reacting to Chaudhry Nisar’s outbursts against him in the Senate session yesterday, Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that he was surprised that an interior minister who did not attend a single meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee, while he was chief minister and captain for NAP implementation was attempting to befool the collective wisdom of the country.

He said that Sindh is the only province where NAP most popular and vigorous efforts were made for the implementation of NAP while Ch Nisar completely failed to apply in other provinces. “Even Prime Minister and COAS admired my work because 80 percent improvement was recorded in the overall law and order situation in Sindh province,” the former CM stated.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah pointed out that 90 cases of terrorism were sent to military courts and 30 new Anti-Terrorism Courts were established and ten were sanctioned during his tenure.

Shah admitted that his relations with Ch Nisar developed tense when FIA raided Sindh government offices taking away official files in blatant violation of the Constitution and law, never returned so far despite interior minister’s assurances.

Senior PPP leader asked Ch Nisar to pay attention to his own duty people are going missing and disappearing from the Safe City Islamabad and other parts of the country and take efforts for their safe recovery.

He further said that our country was in dire need of an Interior Minister as brave and virtues as Naseerullah Babar not barren headed as Ch Nisar.