KARACHI - Sindh Rangers have recovered heavy weapons and ammunition in large quantity from a graveyard in Karachi, while a target killer of MQM was also arrested, a spokesman for the paramilitary force said.

He said that the raid was conducted in port city’s Orangi Town area in which two SMGs, five magazines, three 30-bore pistols, a shot gun, two 7mm rifles, two bullet proof jackets and bullets in large quantity were recovered.

Spokesman said that the weapons were being used by Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) militant wing and would have been used during target-killing incidents in the city. This is not the first time when concealed weapons were recovered in Karachi graveyards.

In October last year, police recovered a huge cache of weapons hidden inside a water tank in a house in Azizabad area.

The weapons were taken to the office of DIG West in five trucks. Police said the weapons were seized after receiving information from a criminal in custody.

Meanwhile an alleged target killer involved in murders of at least 15 people was arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday from the PECHS area.

Police informed that in a targeted raid Muhammad Azad was arrested, further adding that the suspect headed a militant wing of a Karachi-based political party.

His accomplices Alaud Din aka Kala Pappu and Ghulam Rabbani aka Firaun were arrested few days back, police claimed.