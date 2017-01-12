KARACHI - The Jamaatul Ahrar faction of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan yesterday claimed the responsibility of killing Crime Investigation Department (CTD) cop within the limits of Soldier Bazar police station.

Constable Khalid Shaikh, 35, posted to CTD, Garden, was shot dead by armed motorcyclists near to his residence at Nishter Road in Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood late Tuesday night. He was shot twice and died on the spot.

His funeral prayers were offered at Police Headquarters, Garden which besides his family members and relatives was also attended by large number of officials and personnel of the police and Rangers including Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mehar.

Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mehar and brigadier Nadir of Sindh Rangers laid floral wreath on the coffin of martyred.

The Jamaatul Ahrar faction of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed the responsibility of the killing of a cop on social media. Police also claimed to have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the murder.

SHO Irshad Soomro said that all the four suspects arrested were nominated in the FIR by victim’s brother, adding that the police was trying to verify their involvement in the murder as what the victim’s family told the police that Shaikh was killed over personal enmity.

This was not the first such incident to have occurred as earlier on January 6, a rickshaw driver was killed and two policemen injured in two consecutive attacks on the law enforcers in Karachi’s North Nazimabad locality.

Also, a police’s sub-inspector (SI) Iqbal Mehmood of the Ferozabad’s Investigation wing was shot dead and three including his friend were wounded when armed motorcyclists attacked him on Rashid Minhas Road on January 4.

DSP Traffic Faiz Shigri was shot dead in a targeted attack on Gulistan-e-Jauhar on November 27.

Intermittent attacks on police personnel and officers have been continue in the city despite the targeted operation of law enforcers. the police investigators remained unable to probe these cases and busted the group or groups behind the fresh wave of attacks on law enforcers in a metropolis.

Soldier Bazaar SHO Irshad Soomro said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons. The officer said that the initial investigation suggests that the CTD personnel was apparently killed over personal enmity while further investigation is underway.