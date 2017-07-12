Kandhkot - Commissioner Larkana Ghulam Abbas Baloch on Tuesday visited Torri Dyke along with Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munnawar Ali Mithyani, Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Syed Raza Shah, irrigation officials and other concerned officials.

Briefing the commissioner on preparedness for monsoon, Irrigation Chief Engineer Farooque Ahmed Chachar said that heavy machinery was being used to throw stones at sensitive points of the dyke.

The commissioner inspected the work going on to strengthen Torri Dyke, and expressed satisfaction over it. He said there was no danger of floods whereas all measures had been taken to deal with heavy rains.

He directed the Irrigation Department as well as District Disaster Management Authority to remain in a state of high alert and speed up the strengthening work so that it could be completed on time.