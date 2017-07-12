Sukkur - Executive Development Center (EDC) of IBA Sukkur University organised a seminar here at its campus on Tuesday.

On-duty CSS qualified government officials and veteran faculty members of the university were invited to the event who guided the students as to how they could pass CSS exams.

The aspiring students had come from far-flung districts of northern Sindh.

Registrar IBA University Sukkur Engineer Zahid Hussain Khand warmly welcomed all the participants at the start of the seminar. His address was followed by another welcome speech by Professor Dr Altaf Hussain Samo, EDC director, in which he introduced the Center, its services, ventures and its signature programme of ‘CSS Preparatory Course’.

Professor Ghulam Hussain Manganhar, a veteran English professor, in his talk motivated the students to attempt the CSS exams. He also shared with them tips to pass English subjects in the exams.

CSS preparatory champ and former deputy commissioner Sukkur Dr Waheed Asghar conducted a very comprehensive session, covering information related to compulsory and optional subjects, past papers, examiners’ comments and plenty of other important CSS-related matters.

Additionally, Ihsan Jamali, ADC Larkana, Yousuf Shaikh, AC New Sukkur Waseem Hamid, ADC Shaheed Benazirabad, Usman Abdullah, AC Mirpur Mathelo, Sonia Kaleem, in their speeches, covered the width and breadth of CSS exams.

Over 700 people attended the seminar. The event concluded on a very interactive question and answer session in which several queries were put by the participants and answered by speakers.

The Executive Development Center is the only dedicated platform in interior Sindh that offers courses and training programmes, which are demanded by public.

Its signature programmes include CSS Preparatory Course, Chinese Language Course, short courses related to self-development and Soft Skill Enhancement.