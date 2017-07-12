KARACHI - IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja Tuesday has sought permission from the provincial home department for construction at the government lands.

He was chairing a meeting held at Central Police Office on Tuesday to review the law and order situation and implementation on the National Action Plan. Additional IG Karachi, Additional IG CTD among several senior police officials attended a meeting.

The IGP directed the police officials concerned that the permission should not be granted to anyone for the construction at the government lands without prior permission from the provincial home department. He also ordered strict legal action should be taken against the violators if there are complaints about any kind of construction at the land owned by the government without home department’s NOC.

“The distribution of hate material or literature should be stopped across the province and a strict action against the responsible persons should be taken while an implementation on the loud speaker act should also be made accordingly,” IGP ordered.

He also ordered Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department and Additional IG Special Branch to review the fourth schedule and to ensure the detailed review of the fourth schedule list in each three months.

He also ordered the security audit of all the shrines in Sindh and a security measures should also be adopted while keeping the crime analysis in view. He also directed all the DIGs concerned to take steps to control the cases of street crimes and ordered them to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling the parts of the snatched or theft motorcycles and cell phones while he also ordered action against the gambling and narcotics dens.

He also ordered foolproof security arrangements for the foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals arrived in a country ahead of CPEC project.